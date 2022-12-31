Marshall leads Samford against Citadel after 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Samford Bulldogs (7-7, 1-0 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (6-7, 1-0 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -4.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on the Citadel Bulldogs after Jermaine Marshall scored 25 points in Samford’s 78-69 win over the Mercer Bears. The Citadel Bulldogs are 3-2 in home games. Citadel is eighth in the SoCon scoring 71.3 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Samford Bulldogs are 1-0 in SoCon play. Samford averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Citadel Bulldogs and Samford Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Ash is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Citadel Bulldogs. Stephen Clark is averaging 15.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Citadel.

Bubba Parham averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Samford Bulldogs, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Logan Dye is averaging 11.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Citadel Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Samford Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

