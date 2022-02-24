Tennessee State posted a season-high 28 assists.
Jr. Clay had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (9-20, 6-10). Keishawn Davidson added 16 points and seven rebounds. Amadou Sylla had 12 rebounds.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. Tennessee State defeated Tennessee Tech 80-64 on Jan. 17.
