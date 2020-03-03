FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kinsey has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last five games. Kinsey has 37 field goals and 19 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Marshall is 0-6 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 14-9 when it scores at least 67.
WINNING WHEN: Florida Atlantic is a perfect 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.1 percent or less. The Owls are 6-14 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.
DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked first in the CUSA with an average of 75 possessions per game. The uptempo Thundering Herd have pushed that total to 76.9 possessions per game over their last five games.
