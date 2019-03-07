Florida Atlantic (17-13, 8-9) vs. Marshall (17-13, 10-7)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Florida Atlantic. In its last six wins against the Owls, Marshall has won by an average of 16 points. Florida Atlantic’s last win in the series came on Jan. 17, 2015, a 76-62 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Marshall’s Jon Elmore, C.J. Burks and Rondale Watson have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Thundering Herd points over the last five games.

ACCURATE ANTHONY: Anthony Adger has connected on 34.4 percent of the 247 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Marshall is 0-8 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 17-5 when it scores at least 70.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Owls have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Herd. Marshall has 47 assists on 92 field goals (51.1 percent) over its past three contests while Florida Atlantic has assists on 36 of 66 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is rated 29th in the nation by scoring 80.5 points per game this year. Florida Atlantic has only averaged 71.3 points per game, which ranks 201st.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.