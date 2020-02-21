SQUAD LEADERS: The Monarchs are led by Malik Curry and Xavier Green. Curry has averaged 12.4 points while Green has put up 12.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Thundering Herd have been led by Taevion Kinsey and Jarrod West, who are scoring 16 and 14.4 per game, respectively.

AD

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Curry has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Old Dominion field goals over the last three games. Curry has 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

AD

YET TO WIN: The Monarchs are 0-5 when they allow 71 or more points and 11-11 when they hold opponents to anything under 71 points. The Thundering Herd are 0-6 when they score 66 points or fewer and 13-8 when they exceed 66.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Herd have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Monarchs. Marshall has 41 assists on 79 field goals (51.9 percent) over its past three outings while Old Dominion has assists on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Marshall offense has averaged 74.8 possessions per game this season, ranking the Thundering Herd 14th nationally. Old Dominion has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67 possessions per game (ranked 286th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com