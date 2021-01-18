Huff earned $800,000 last season as Alabama’s associate head coach and running backs coach.
Under the contract, Huff would receive $30,000 if Marshall has a winning season and $50,000 for a bowl appearance and other incentives such as meeting ticket sales and attendance benchmarks.
Huff’s buyout is $755,500 for each remaining year on his contract if he chooses to leave Marshall. He would be paid a similar amount if he is fired without cause.
Huff will be given a salary pool of $1.4 million for 10 full-time assistant coaches.
The 37-year-old Huff is Marshall’s first Black head football coach. He replaces Conference USA coach of the year Doc Holliday, whose contract was not renewed. Huff’s contract is for the same amount as Holliday’s.
