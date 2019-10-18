Marshall failed to convert the two-point attempt after Knox’s TD, but on the next play from scrimmage the Herd’s Steven Gilmore intercepted Chris Robison’s pass to secure the victory.

Robison scored on a 1-yard keeper to give the Owls (4-3, 2-1) a 24-22 lead with 10:09 left in the game. Less than a minute later, Isaiah Green’s 60-yard TD pass to Willie Johnson put Marshall ahead 30-24. Marshall failed on the two-point conversion and FAU took the lead on Malcolm Davidson’s 2-yard TD run with 3:36 left.

Robison passed for 369 yards.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD