HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Marshall University football player who was shot in the back Saturday has been released from the hospital.

The Herald-Dispatch reports 19-year-old Dante James Walker was released Monday.

Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations Jason Corriher says Walker will make a full recovery.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says Walker was walking with a friend when they heard shots. He was hit in the upper right part of his back.

Walker is a Georgia native. He signed with Marshall as four-star prospect in February and is expected to start in the fall.

