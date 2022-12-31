Marshall puts home win streak on the line against James Madison

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

James Madison Dukes (10-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (12-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -4.5; over/under is 156.5 BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts James Madison looking to continue its nine-game home winning streak. The Thundering Herd are 9-0 in home games. Marshall is the Sun Belt leader with 39.8 rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 10.7.

The Dukes have gone 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison is 10-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Thundering Herd and Dukes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 11.9 points and 3.1 assists. Taevion Kinsey is averaging 20.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Marshall.

Terell Strickland is averaging 6.7 points and 3.3 steals for the Dukes. Vado Morse is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

