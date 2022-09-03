Marshall rolls past Norfolk State 55-3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Ethan Payne and Khalan Laborn both went over 100 yards rushing with two touchdowns each and Marshall routed FCS-member Norfolk State 55-3 on Saturday.

Payne led with 113 yards on 10 carries and Laborn added 12 carries for 102 yards as the Thundering Herd piled up 380 yards on the ground. Payne and Laborn helped soften the absence of Rasheen Ali, one of the nation’s top freshmen last season, who took a leave of absence last month for undisclosed reasons.