Marshall rolls past Norfolk State 55-3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Ethan Payne and Khalan Laborn both went over 100 yards rushing with two touchdowns each and Marshall routed FCS-member Norfolk State 55-3 on Saturday.
Henry Colombi was 24-of-26 passing for 205 yards and Marshall finished with 612 yards total offense with 33 first downs.
On defense, the Herd held the Spartans to 114 yards and five first downs.
Five players scored touchdowns for Marshall, including defensive lineman Owen Porter who had a 21-yard fumble return.
Despite the lopsided score, Norfolk State stuck to its ground game but netted only 30 yards on 31 carries. Quarterbacks Jaylan Adams and Otto Kuhns combined to go 6-for-14 for 84 yards.
—-
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF