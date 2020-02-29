Deion Hammond had 28 points for the Hawks (16-12, 10-7). Ray Salnave added 10 points.
The Broncs leveled the season series against the Hawks with the win. Monmouth defeated Rider 90-84 on Feb. 2. Rider matches up against Fairfield on the road on Sunday. Monmouth faces Manhattan at home on Sunday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.