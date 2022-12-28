Marshall scores 25 as Samford knocks off Mercer 78-69

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jermaine Marshall scored 25 points as Samford beat Mercer 78-69 on Wednesday night.
The Bears (7-7) were led in scoring by Jalyn McCreary, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Mercer also got 16 points from Michael Zanoni. In addition, Kamar Robertson finished with 15 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. Samford visits Citadel while Mercer hosts Chattanooga.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.