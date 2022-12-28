Marshall scores 25 as Samford knocks off Mercer 78-69

Marshall also had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-7). Logan Dye was 7 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 23 points. Nathan Johnson shot 4 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. The Bulldogs ended a seven-game slide with the victory.