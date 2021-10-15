Rasheen Ali, who gained 109 yards on 20 carries, burst up the middle, spun out of a tackle and finished an 8-yard scoring run for the Herd’s first touchdown.
Grant Wells scored all three rushing touchdowns on 3-yard keepers.
An interception plus an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave Marshall possession at the 33 and Wells found Xavier Gaines over the middle at about the 24 for a touchdown.
North Texas (1-5, 0-3) had a net of nine yards rushing until DeAndre Torrey broke left for a 75-yard touchdown run late in the first half — keeping his feet inbound as he was shoved towards the sideline at the pylon — to get Mean Green on the scoreboard, 35-7.
Torrey, who gained 179 yards on 20 carries, scored a second touchdown on a 51-yard run. North Texas, which has lost its last five, scored touchdowns on its final two possessions.
Friday was the fourth straight game Mean Green have dug at least a three-touchdown hole after falling behind UAB 30-0 on Sept. 18, Louisiana Tech 24-0 on Sept. 25 and Missouri 31-7 last week.
