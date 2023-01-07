Marshall takes on Coastal Carolina following Kinsey's 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (12-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -12.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Taevion Kinsey scored 22 points in Marshall’s 81-76 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Thundering Herd are 9-1 in home games. Marshall ranks ninth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.7% from downtown, led by David Early shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Chanticleers are 1-2 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina is sixth in the Sun Belt with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 3.9.

The Thundering Herd and Chanticleers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Handlogten is averaging 7.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Jomaru Brown is averaging 15.7 points and two steals for the Chanticleers. Mostafa is averaging 13.6 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

