Marshall visits Old Dominion after Kinsey's 31-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (24-6, 13-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (18-11, 10-7 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits the Old Dominion Monarchs after Taevion Kinsey scored 31 points in Marshall’s 92-83 victory against the James Madison Dukes. The Monarchs have gone 11-4 in home games. Old Dominion is fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Mekhi Long averaging 6.1.

The Thundering Herd are 13-4 in conference matchups. Marshall averages 17.9 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Kinsey with 5.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Long is averaging 10.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Monarchs. Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 11.9 points and 3.1 assists. Kinsey is averaging 22.9 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

