Marshall visits UNC Greensboro after Kinsey's 26-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (9-1) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-6)
The Thundering Herd are 3-1 on the road. Marshall is seventh in college basketball with 19.1 assists per game led by Kinsey averaging 5.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keondre Kennedy is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 11.3 points for UNC Greensboro.
Kinsey is averaging 20.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 18.8 points for Marshall.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.