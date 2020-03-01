Jahvon Blair had 18 points for the Hoyas (15-14, 5-11), whose losing streak reached four games. Jamorko Pickett added 12 points. Jagan Mosely had 11 points and seven assists.
Georgetown scored 22 points in the first half, a season low, when it trailed by six.
The Musketeers also defeated Georgetown 66-57 on Jan. 22.
Xavier plays Providence on the road on Wednesday. Georgetown plays Creighton on the road on Wednesday.
