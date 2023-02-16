Martin and No. 25 Florida Atlantic host Middle Tennessee

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Atlantic Owls (24-2, 14-1 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-11, 8-7 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Middle Tennessee -4.5; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Florida Atlantic plays the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Alijah Martin scored 26 points in Florida Atlantic’s 90-85 overtime win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Blue Raiders are 9-2 in home games. Middle Tennessee ranks eighth in C-USA shooting 34.4% from downtown, led by Jared Jones shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Owls are 14-1 against C-USA opponents. Florida Atlantic ranks fourth in C-USA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Lawrence averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. DeAndre Dishman is shooting 53.8% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Nicholas Boyd is averaging 8.8 points for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Owls: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

