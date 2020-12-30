Darious Hall had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Demons (1-2, 0-2). Nick Ongenda added 13 points. Pauly Paulicap had three blocks.
The game had been delayed a week by positive tests for COVID-19 in the UConn program. The Huskies used an early 16-3 run to open distance on DePaul and led by as many as 26 in the second half.
___
___
