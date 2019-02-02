RENO, Nev. — Caleb Martin scored 30 points and twin brother Cody Martin added a season-high 21 as No. 8 Nevada cruised past Boise State 93-73 on Saturday.

Nevada (21-1, 8-1 Mountain West) struggled the previous time it played the Broncos, winning 72-71 on Cody Martin’s 3-pointer in the final seconds at Boise on Jan. 15.

This time, the Wolf Pack broke away shortly before halftime and wound up shooting 55.6 percent. Nevada went on a 9-2 run and led 41-30 at the break.

Cody Martin topped the 1,000-point total for his career and also had seven assists. Jordan Caroline added 13 points and had 13 rebounds, moving into sixth on Nevada’s all-time rebound list.

Alex Hobbs led Boise State (10-12, 5-4) with 21 points. Justinian Jessup and Derrick Alston each scored 19.

Nevada shot 46.4 percent beyond the arc. Boise State led the conference in 3-point defense coming into the game (27.5 percent).



Nevada forward Cody Martin, right, shoots over the Boise State defense in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Tom R. Smedes/Associated Press)

The Wolf Pack outscored Boise State 17-2 on points off turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Boise State: The Broncos were seeking to finish what they started in their near-miss vs. Nevada last month. Half of their conference losses have come against the Wolf Pack, the Mountain West’s top team.

Nevada: Since scoring 20 points in the first half against Air Force — its lowest output for a first half since coach Eric Musselman arrived at Nevada in 2015 — the Wolf Pack has averaged 47 points in its last seven halves.

UP NEXT

Boise State: The Broncos return home Wednesday against San Jose State, a rematch of their 87-64 road victory Jan. 12.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack plays Wednesday at Colorado State. Nevada beat the Rams 100-60 on Jan. 23.

