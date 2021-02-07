Warren Williams scored a season-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Jaspers (5-8, 4-8), who have now lost four straight games. Elijah Buchanan added 16 points and nine rebounds. Ant Nelson had 11 points and six assists.
The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers this season. Monmouth defeated Manhattan 70-65 on Friday.
Manhattan’s Samba Diallo converted a three-point play with 14 seconds left that made it 62-all and forced overtime.
