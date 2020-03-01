Reggie Scurry had 13 points for the Blue Raiders (7-22, 3-13). Antonio Green added 12 points. Tyson Jackson had 12 points.
The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Blue Raiders this season. Rice defeated Middle Tennessee 91-83 on Feb. 8. Rice plays Southern Miss on the road on Wednesday. Middle Tennessee faces UTEP at home on Wednesday.
___
___
