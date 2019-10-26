After posting a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, North Carolina A&T went on to score 24 points in the second quarter and 23 in the third. The Aggies outgained Howard 574-173 in total yards.

Quinton Williams and the rest of the Howard (1-7, 1-3) offense was stymied for most of the duration. Williams was 7-of-20 passing for 58 yards with two interceptions. He managed 80 yards rushing on 17 carries and scored the Bison’s lone touchdown to reduce North Carolina A&T’s lead to 10-6 early.

