“I hope so. It’ll be great to see Coach around,” Hurley said. “The downside for me when Coach decided to stay coaching — it was awesome to see, it was inspirational to see, like a true coach continuing on because he loves being a coach, molding young men, and winning. But to not have him around during the winter as a resource has sucked. The fact that Coach is going to be around a lot is awesome. That’s going to be great for me who is still a relatively young coach.”