RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Dikymbe Martin scored 18 points — surpassing 1,000 career points — and UC Riverside upset UC Santa Barbara 71-57 Thursday night, using a barrage of 3-pointers to take control early.

Riverside (9-17, 3-7 Big West Conference) was 8 of 11 from beyond the arc in the first half, racing to a 41-33 lead at halftime. Martin scored four in an 11-2 run to break away early in the second half. Martin has scored 1,005 points and is the fifth player in UC Riverside’s Division I history to do so.

Dominick Pickett scored 14 points for the Highlanders, hitting four of five 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds with five assists. Menno Dijkstra and DJ McDonald scored 11 each as UC Riverside halted a four-game slide.

Armond Davis and Amadou Sow scored 14 apiece to lead UC Santa Barbara (17-7, 6-4) which has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

