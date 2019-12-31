Cornell pulled within one point three times in the third quarter, but wasn’t able to take the lead as West Virginia ended the quarter on a 8-2 run. Cornell got as close as three points in the fourth until the Mountaineers answered with five consecutive points to seal it.
Samantha Widmann led Cornell (6-6) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Kate Sramac had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Laura Bagwell-Katalinich scored 12.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.