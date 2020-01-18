Lavelle Scottie had 16 points for the Falcons (9-10, 3-4) as did Sid Tomes. A.J. Walker had 11 points.
Colorado State matches up against Fresno State at home on Wednesday. Air Force plays Utah State on the road on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.