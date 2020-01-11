Brandon Kamga scored a season-high 20 points for the Titans (5-12, 0-2). Jackson Rowe added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Austen Awosika had 13 points.
UC Riverside takes on Cal State Northridge at home on Thursday. Cal State Fullerton plays UC Irvine at home on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.