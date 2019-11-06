Ade Murkey had 18 points for the Pioneers. David Nzekwesi added 10 points. Taelyr Gatlin had 10 points and six rebounds.

Murkey scored on a drive to pull the Pioneers within 41-37 four minutes into the second half, but in the next three minutes Colorado State pushed the lead to 14 points and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Colorado State plays Duke on the road on Friday. Denver plays Utah Valley at home on Saturday.

