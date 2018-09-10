FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Nebraska trainers help injured quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Colorado won 33-28. Nebraska believes it can build off its loss to Colorado, but a lot will depend on quarterback Adrian Martinez’s health. (Nati Harnik, File/Associated Press)

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska coach Scott Frost says quarterback Adrian Martinez is day-to-day with a right knee injury and that it might be game time before he knows if he can play against Troy on Saturday.

Martinez was injured on a short run with about 4 minutes left in the 33-28 loss to Colorado. Martinez did not practice Monday. Frost said an examination of Martinez’s knee did not reveal ligament damage.

Frost said video of the play on which Martinez was injured raised suspicions that a Colorado defender intentionally hurt the knee in the pile after Martinez was down. He said he has sent the video to the Big Ten and Pac-12 offices for review.

If Martinez can’t play, sophomore walk-on Andrew Bunch would be the starter.

