Eral Penn and Alex Rivera had 15 points eacg for the Sharks (4-2, 4-2). Virshon Cotton had 14 points. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists.
The Seahawks evened the season series against the Sharks with the win. Long Island-Brooklyn defeated Wagner 77-66 on Thursday.
