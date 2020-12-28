Tayler Mattos had nine rebounds for New Hampshire (3-2, 2-0 America East Conference). Guadarrama was 6 of 6 at the stripe.
Austin Williams had 16 points for the Hawks (5-4, 2-2). Miroslav Stafl grabbed seven rebounds and Moses Flowers had six. Carter was 1-of-8 shooting from the floor.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.