The Seahawks are 11-1 in conference matchups. Wagner scores 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.
The Pioneers and Seahawks meet Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thomas averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Aaron Clarke is averaging 16.2 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.
Zaire Williams is shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 5.7 points. Alex Morales is averaging 17.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Wagner.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.
Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.
