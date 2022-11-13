Martinez, No. 19 Arizona women beat CSU Northridge 87-47

The Wildcats scored 28 of the final 30 first-quarter points to take a 22-point lead into the second and led by at least 30 throughout the second half.

Martinez went 6 for 6 from the field, including one 3-pointer, and made each of her two free-throw attempts. Kailyn Gilbert added 16 points, Cate Reese and Maya Nnaji scored 14 apiece and Jade Loville 12 for Arizona (2-0).

CSUN (0-3) shot 34% (15 of 44) from the field, 6% (1 of 16) from 3-point range, and 62% (16 of 26) from the free-throw line. The Matadors, who opened the season with losses at California and at No. 2 Stanford, have been outscored 277-143 this season.