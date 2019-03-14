MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jeremiah Martin had 21 points as Memphis defeated Tulane 83-68 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday.

Martin made 12 of 15 foul shots. He added seven assists.

Kyvon Davenport had 17 points and seven rebounds for Memphis (20-12). Mike Parks Jr. added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Tyler Harris had 12 points.

Memphis totaled 52 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Caleb Daniels had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Green Wave (4-27). Blake Paul added 12 points and seven rebounds. Shakwon Barrett had seven assists.

