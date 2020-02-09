Jonah Mathews’ 22 points led USC and Daniel Utomi added 15 for USC (17-7, 6-5), which has lost three in a row.

The Trojans went ice cold for a long stretch in the second half, but came back to take the lead again late in the game. Arizona State went more than 11 minutes without a made basket, but after trailing 64-59 drew even on three Martin free throws with 2:15 to play.

Martin’s basket in the final seconds was the only field goal in the final 11:28 for the Sun Devils.

Mathews led the Trojans with 17 first-half points, although he went to the locker room briefly after he appeared to injure his right arm when he fell after a blocked layup attempt.

Rakocevic scored eight first half points, and USC took its largest lead of the half on a Utomi layup and free throw for a 33-20 lead with 5:34 until halftime.

Arizona State closed the half down 40-32, with Verge scoring 13 points in the first 20 minutes. But the Sun Devils shot just 35%.

Martin’s steal and two-handed dunk got the crowd on its feet with thunderous applause, and USC went more than 3 1/2 minutes without a point.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans have a good opportunity to turn things around with home games against two of the Pac-12’s lower-echelon teams next week, Washington and Washington State. A 72-40 drubbing at the hands of the Huskies in in Seattle last month should be at the forefront of their thoughts this week.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils head to the Bay Area next week with plenty of confidence as they surged into the top four of the Pac-12. But at only 15 total wins, a great regular season finish over the final eight games — and probably a win or two in the conference tournament — will be necessary to be considered for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

UP NEXT

USC returns home to host Washington on Thursday night.

Arizona State faces Stanford on the road Thursday night.

