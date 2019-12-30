Martz was 6 of 8 from beyond the arc, 7 of 9 overall, and in his last four games the freshman is 16 of 22 from distance (72.7%). Devon Goodman was 3 of 7 from deep and added 15 points. Ryan Betley hit 3 of 10 from long range and added 13 while AJ Brodeur added 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Charles Williams scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Howard (2-12). Wayne Bristol Jr. added 13 points and grabbed six boards while Nate Garvey and Kyle Foster each contributed 11 points.
