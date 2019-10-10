The NCAA said coach Pete Fredenburg loaned a player his 2006 Subaru for the 2016-2017 seasons. He then loaned it to another player, but the car broke down within an hour and had to be towed.

AD

Fredenburg said in a statement he “unintentionally” broke the rules. He was previously suspended by the school for three months without pay and sat out the first three games of the 2018 season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD