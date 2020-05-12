“Maryland fans can expect to see hunger, passion and effort from me every time I step foot on the court,” Smith said in a statement.
He can help fill the void left by the departure of forward Jalen Smith, who passed up his final two years of eligibility to enter the NBA draft.
“Galin is exactly what we were looking for in a veteran 5-man with great strength and size,” coach Mark Turgeon said. “He is an experienced post player who will help us right away. He can score and defend effectively in the low post and has the ability to get out on the break.”
Other newcomers for the Terps include Boston College transfer Jairus Hamilton and incoming freshmen Marcus Dockery and Aquan Smart.
