Battle was 14-of-31 shooting, making 7 of 16 from the arc, to tie Maryland’s Diamond Stone, who scored 39 against Penn State on Dec. 30, 2015. Payton Willis added 21 points for Minnesota (13-15, 4-11).
Maryland had a four-point lead at the break and stayed in front the entire second half.
A fast-break layup by Hart and a flagrant foul by Sean Sutherlin on the play resulted in a four-point possession for Maryland and when Reese added three more buckets in the 10-0 run the Terrapins suddenly had a 13-point advantage with 11 minutes remaining.
Battle scored Minnesota’s first 14 points in the second half before Sutherlin hit a basket with 9:25 remaining, the first Gopher other than Battle to score since 4:15 of the first half. Sutherlin’s bucket was part of a 20-9 run over the next seven minutes as the Gophers cut the deficit to two. But Ayala hit a 3-pointer and Hart added another in an 8-0 spurt to rebuild a 10-point edge with 1:25 remaining. Reese added six free throws from there.
Battle already had 20 points by halftime, but Maryland led 41-37. A 3-pointer by Xavier Green midway through the half gave the Terrapins the lead for good.
Maryland, which outscored Minnesota 46-16 in the paint, has won the last six meetings.
Minnesota ends the regular season at Northwestern, while Maryland finishes at home against Michigan State, both on Sunday.
