The Terps nearly rallied from a six-goal deficit in the final 15 minutes Sunday, scoring five unanswered to pull within one, but the magic that had highlighted the Terps’ previous postseason runs was absent in the final minute. The Terps (10-7) lost more games this season than in any other during Coach Cathy Reese’s 15-season tenure at Maryland.
“We saw this kind of lack of experience where we had to be thrown in and learn as we went,” Reese said. “I’m hopeful for this group and our team moving forward that we can have some sort of normalcy coming back.”
Duke led 9-6 at halftime before extending its lead to 13-7 less than 10 minutes into the second half. Maryland didn’t jell offensively until 15 minutes remained. Senior attacker Catie May scored unassisted with 14:46 left, and she assisted her sister, sophomore Libby May, on consecutive goals to make it 13-10 with 8:24 to play. Libby May set up Grace Griffin for a goal with 2:22 left, and then Hannah Leubecker scored her 58th goal of the season and third of the day with 1:28 to go.
Duke (11-7) claimed the subsequent draw but turned the ball over with 32 seconds remaining. Libby May attempted a shot into the top right corner of the net as time expired, but Duke goalkeeper Sophia LeRose blocked the ball with her stick. The Blue Devils will face Big Ten champion Northwestern in the quarterfinals next weekend.
“I went to Maryland,” said Duke Coach Kerstin Kimel, who helped the Terps win the 1992 national championship. “And there’s something about that name across your chest. It wills you to do things.”
Maryland’s run of 11 consecutive Final Fours, dating back to 2009, included five national titles and eight seasons with one loss or fewer. The Terps hadn’t missed the quarterfinals since 2006. But this season presented challenges to a young Terps team that graduated a strong senior class after winning the 2019 national championship.
Many Terps were making their first NCAA tournament appearance after last year’s postseason was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. One of those sophomores, Libby May, led the Terps with four goals Sunday after scoring five in Maryland’s first-round victory over High Point on Friday.
Reese said losing fall training and a nonconference schedule factored into her team’s inexperience. She said her team improved throughout the season, but it wasn’t enough to knock off an old ACC rival.
Sunday’s meeting was Maryland’s first with Duke since 2014, when the Terps departed the ACC to join the Big Ten. Maryland had won the teams’ past five meetings, including in the 2014 NCAA quarterfinals en route to one of Maryland’s national championships.
The Terps played the final five minutes Sunday without their leader, defender Lizzie Colson, one of five Tewaaraton Award finalists. The fifth-year senior, who played this season after recovering from a torn ACL, fell to the turf holding her hand and watched her career end from the sideline with tears in her eyes.
“It’s heartbreaking for her to not be on the field with everybody,” Reese said. “When you’re a fifth-year senior, and you’re the leader of this group and the heartbeat of this team, to be out and unable to play . . . it’s kind of hard to see your season end that way.”
Colson helped provide Maryland’s offense opportunities early in the game, causing five turnovers and scooping up six groundballs. The Terps had been clicking offensively late in the season, tying a season high with 17 goals in their first-round victory while shooting 53.1 percent.
However, that offensive explosiveness was slow to arrive Sunday. Once it did, one save prevented the game from entering overtime and the Terps from obtaining a chance to continue their storied postseason run.
“It’s just going to help them so much understanding what it feels like to play on a big stage like this and what it takes to get it done,” Catie May said. “Unfortunately, today we ran out of time, but we had moments of greatness, and I think they can lean back on that and carry that into the future.”
