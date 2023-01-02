Maryland-Eastern Shore beats Saint Mary's (MD) 87-56

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 17 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 87-56 win against Saint Mary’s (MD) on Monday night.
Daryn Alexander led the way for the Seahawks (0-3) with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Hollique Johnson added seven points for Saint Mary’s (MD). In addition, Micah Henry had six points.
NEXT UP
Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Norfolk State in its next matchup on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.