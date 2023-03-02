Robinson and the Delaware State Hornets host conference foe Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (16-12, 8-5 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (6-22, 4-9 MEAC)
The Hawks are 8-5 in conference games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is seventh in the MEAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Nathaniel Pollard Jr. averaging 3.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: O’Koye Parker is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 8.6 points. Martez Robinson is averaging 14.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Delaware State.
Pollard is averaging 10 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Zion Styles is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.
Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.