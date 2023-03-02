Robinson and the Delaware State Hornets host conference foe Maryland-Eastern Shore

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (16-12, 8-5 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (6-22, 4-9 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware State -4.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore in a matchup of MEAC teams. The Hornets have gone 4-7 in home games. Delaware State has a 1-16 record against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 8-5 in conference games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is seventh in the MEAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Nathaniel Pollard Jr. averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Koye Parker is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 8.6 points. Martez Robinson is averaging 14.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Delaware State.

Advertisement

Pollard is averaging 10 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Zion Styles is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article