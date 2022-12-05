Maryland-Eastern Shore faces George Mason on 5-game road skid

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-5) at George Mason Patriots (5-4)
The Hawks have gone 0-5 away from home. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks eighth in the MEAC with 11.1 assists per game led by Ahamadou Fofana averaging 2.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Oduro is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Patriots. De’Von Cooper is averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.7% for George Mason.
Zion Styles is shooting 40.6% and averaging 11.6 points for the Hawks. Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 11.0 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.
