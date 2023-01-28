Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Coppin State after Sessoms' 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coppin State Eagles (6-16, 1-4 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (11-8, 4-1 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore -6.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Sam Sessoms scored 23 points in Coppin State’s 90-76 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Hawks have gone 7-0 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 5-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 1-4 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is fifth in the MEAC scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahamadou Fofana is averaging 6.2 points for the Hawks. Zion Styles is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Sessoms is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 21.6 points, 4.9 assists and two steals. Nendah Tarke is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 12.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

