Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Lehigh following Taylor's 25-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-2) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4)
The Mountain Hawks are 1-2 in road games. Lehigh ranks ninth in the Patriot with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Tan averaging 2.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Da’Shawn Phillip is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 9.8 points. Zion Styles is shooting 41.5% and averaging 12.5 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Taylor is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 12.2 points for Lehigh.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.