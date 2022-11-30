Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Lehigh following Taylor's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-2) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) Princess Anne, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore -1; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh faces the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Evan Taylor scored 25 points in Lehigh’s 80-76 victory over the Monmouth Hawks. The Hawks are 2-0 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is fourth in the MEAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nathaniel Pollard Jr. averaging 3.7.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-2 in road games. Lehigh ranks ninth in the Patriot with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Tan averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Da’Shawn Phillip is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 9.8 points. Zion Styles is shooting 41.5% and averaging 12.5 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Taylor is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 12.2 points for Lehigh.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

