Maryland-Eastern Shore puts home win streak on the line against Howard

Howard Bison (8-9, 1-0 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-8, 0-1 MEAC) Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Howard looking to continue its five-game home winning streak. The Hawks have gone 5-0 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks seventh in the MEAC shooting 32.3% from downtown, led by Zion Styles shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.

The Bison are 1-0 in MEAC play. Howard gives up 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Hawks and Bison meet Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevon Voyles is averaging 11.8 points and two steals for the Hawks. Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 12.8 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

