Maryland-Eastern Shore rallies late to beat NC Central 59-58

DURHAM, N.C. — Zion Styles and Donchevell Nugent scored 13 points apiece and Maryland-Eastern Shore scored the final eight points to beat North Carolina Central 59-58 on Monday night.
Pollard finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
Justin Wright finished with 19 points for the Eagles (10-9, 3-2). Brendan Medley-Bacon added 11 points and seven rebounds. Eric Boone totaled nine points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts Coppin State while North Carolina Central visits Howard.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.