Maryland-Eastern Shore rallies late to beat NC Central 59-58

DURHAM, N.C. — Zion Styles and Donchevell Nugent scored 13 points apiece and Maryland-Eastern Shore scored the final eight points to beat North Carolina Central 59-58 on Monday night.

The Hawks (11-8, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) trailed 58-51 when Styles buried a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left. Nathanial Pollard Jr. grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 28 seconds left to get UMES within two. Da’Shawn Miller gave the Hawks the lead for good on a three-point play six seconds later.