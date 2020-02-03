Cheeseman scored 13 points and Canaan Bartley added 10 for the Hawks (3-19, 2-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who outscored the Hornets 32-20 in the paint.
Crosby scored 19 points and Omari Peek-Green added 16 for Delaware State (3-18, 2-5). Ameer Bennett scored 11 points and Pinky Wiley made six assists.
The Hawks play at Morgan State on Saturday and Delaware State plays at Norfolk S
