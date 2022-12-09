Maryland-Eastern Shore visits No. 15 Duke following Roach's 22-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-6) at Duke Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC)
The Hawks are 0-6 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore is eighth in the MEAC scoring 25.6 points per game in the paint led by Kevon Voyles averaging 4.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Blue Devils. Roach is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.
Voyles averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Zion Styles is averaging 11.1 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.