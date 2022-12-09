Maryland-Eastern Shore visits No. 15 Duke following Roach's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-6) at Duke Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Duke hosts the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Jeremy Roach scored 22 points in Duke’s 74-62 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Blue Devils have gone 6-0 at home. Duke ranks sixth in the ACC with 13.9 assists per game led by Roach averaging 3.5.

The Hawks are 0-6 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore is eighth in the MEAC scoring 25.6 points per game in the paint led by Kevon Voyles averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Blue Devils. Roach is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

Voyles averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Zion Styles is averaging 11.1 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article